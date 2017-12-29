Huntingdon County man missing for more than 48 hours

A Huntingdon County man with significant health issues has been missing since Wednesday morning, according to a release from the state police at Huntingdon. Cpl. Russell Miller said, as of 24 hours ago, the man was spotted and the department knew of him to be in “good shape.”
Paul Samuel Davis, 64, walked away from his residence in Cassville Borough on Wednesday wearing a blue coat with a blue hood, a Pittsburgh Steelers knit hat, blue jeans and ankle boots. Davis is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to the release.
Davis has no cell phone or internet presence. He does have family connections to the Saxton area in Bedford County. State police are still attempting to locate him.
Anyone coming in contact with Davis is asked to call state police at Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.
