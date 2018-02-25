After developing engine problems, a plane landed in a field outside of Clarence in the late 1940s.
Share our heritage: Beranty plane accident

February 25, 2018 06:54 PM

Today’s photo is from Cordy Chambers III, of Snow Shoe. It features a plane accident outside the village of Clarence in the late 1940s.

According to Chambers, a small plane piloted by “Mr. Beranty” developed engine problems and landed in the field of Steve Padisak and his wife. The property is now owned by Samantha Murnyack.

After a few days, the engine and plane were repaired and it taxied down the field and took off.

Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.

