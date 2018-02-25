Share our heritage: Beranty plane accident

Today’s photo is from Cordy Chambers III, of Snow Shoe. It features a plane accident outside the village of Clarence in the late 1940s.
According to Chambers, a small plane piloted by “Mr. Beranty” developed engine problems and landed in the field of Steve Padisak and his wife. The property is now owned by Samantha Murnyack.
After a few days, the engine and plane were repaired and it taxied down the field and took off.
