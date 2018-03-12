Homegrown ‘The Voice’ contestant has selected a coach. Team Blake or Team Adam?

On Monday night’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice” State College native Stephanie Skipper had to choose between Team Adam and Team Blake.
A sneak peek from Skipper’s blind audition was released online last week. If you saw it, you already knew that her rendition of judge Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece” scored big.
Clarkson spent most of the two-minute promo in tears and fellow judges Adam Levine and Blake Shelton each vied to win Skipper to their team. Her final choice was revealed during Monday’s episode.
“I’m really excited to go on this journey with Adam. I felt like he saw within me,” Skipper said.
Never miss a local story.
The heart and the soul is there and I think that is the only place, at least on my team here, is the only place I’d ever want to start.
Adam Levine
Both Levine and Shelton were highly complimentary about Skipper’s abilities.
“One my favorite things about you is that you brought my attention to the really important thing, which is the song and the story and what’s actually happening up there. The heart and the soul is there and I think that is the only place, at least on my team here, is the only place I’d ever want to start,” Levine said.
Skipper may be Team Adam, but her connection to Clarkson’s song about an absentee father runs deep. She and her brother were raised by a single mother.
“I thought a lot about my dad being at home and turning on NBC and there I am on the TV... I hope he hears me sing and there’s something in him that says ‘that’s my little girl,’ ” Skipper said.
I applaud you for doing something scary and just coming out here and a laying out this passionate performance that connected to all of us, especially Kelly.
Blake Shelton
Skipper now lives in Nashville, Tenn., but spent her high school years in the State College Area School District. Hers is not the first talent that “The Voice” has sourced from central Pennsylvania.
In 2016, Cresson’s Josh Gallagher competed in the show’s 11th season under the tutelage of Levine.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments