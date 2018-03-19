Centre County will have a new park. Here’s how you can help name it

A new park is coming to Ferguson Township, and you could help pick out its name.
“The goal of the project is to create an inviting forest oasis and continuous learning environment, while maintaining the site’s stormwater infiltration characteristics,” according to a township press release.
The about nine-acre property is accessible from Owens Drive, and planners are considering building a path through the park that will connect with the nearby Blue Course Drive shared-use path.
It’s slated to be a passive recreation area where native tree species, such as black locust, hickory, aspen and grey dogwoods, will be replanted, the release said. Next month, elementary students will help plant about 300 trees at the park in celebration of Arbor Day.
Also, the township public works department will likely repave Owens Drive and construct a turnaround, which may include parking at the site’s entrance.
Suggested names for the park must be derived from the following:
▪ outstanding feature of the facility;
▪ adjoining subdivision, street, school or natural feature;
▪ commonly recognized historical event, group, organization or individual (living or deceased);
▪ outstanding accomplishments by an individual for the good of the community;
▪ or any individual who provided and exceptional service in the interest of the park system
To submit your suggestion, send an email to contact@twp.ferguson.pa.us with “Park Naming Suggestion” in the subject line by March 30.
Comments