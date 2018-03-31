Here's what's new at local parks

Now that it's finally starting to feel like spring, local parks are bound to see an uptick in action. In preparation for the nice weather, township crews have been working on several park projects to bring more amenities to the community.

"We want to make sure that we’re meeting the recreational needs of a variety of ages and demographics," Ferguson Township Manager Dave Pribulka said.

Here's what's new at parks in the area:

Haymarket Park

Where: 1631 Bristol Ave., State College

What's new: In about two weeks, a new play area will open at Haymarket Park. The playground, which includes a couple slides, a crawl tube and a chipmunk spring rider, just needs a few finishing touches before it's ready for kids to play on, according to Pribulka.

Spring Creek Park

Where: 901 Houserville Road, State College

What's new: Those who frequent Spring Creek Park will be happy to hear that a brand new restroom facility is in the works. College Township Manager Adam Brumbaugh said the previous facility had been in place for more than 40 years, so "it was time for a complete overhaul." Construction started on March 19 and is expected to finish up on June 9.

Meadows Park

Where: 101 Timothy Lane, Pennsylvania Furnace

What's new: The Meadows Park pavilion was in "really poor shape," so it was demolished last year, Pribulka said. But fear not, crews installed a new structure that's open and ready for your next picnic or get-together. In addition, an ADA-compliant pathway was built to make the pavilion and existing hard court more accessible.

For a full list of Centre Region parks, visit crpr.pt7.vt-s.net/find-your-park.