How much snow did Centre County get on Monday?

Despite being two weeks into spring, it just can't seem to get warm in central Pennsylvania.
A quick-moving snowstorm brought 3-7 inches of snow to Centre County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service at State College.
Pine Grove Mills and Boalsburg saw the highest accumulation, with 7.3 and 7.2 inches, respectively.
A snow total of 4.5 inches was recorded at Penn State's Co-op site, which was the biggest calendar day snowfall since 1982, and the first 4 inches or more April snowfall since 1993, according to Weather World.
Never miss a local story.
The Port Matilda are saw about 6.5 inches, while Aaronsburg tallied 6, Philipsburg saw about 5, and Bellefonte recorded the lowest snowfall in the county with 3 inches.
The wet, heavy, late-season snow is believed to have caused power outages for up to 1,500 West Penn Power customers in Benner Township and surrounding communities.
With 3.9 inches, the Harrisburg Airport set a new official daily snowfall record. The previous record was .3 inches in 1911. This snowfall ranks as the seventh-highest one-day April snowfall on record in Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. It also ties 2018 for the sixth snowiest April on record.
Comments