Bellefonte woman injured in rollover crash

A Bellefonte woman sustained minor injuries Friday when police say she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a turn on a notoriously curvy Snow Shoe Township Road.
Police say Breanna Orner, 21, was traveling on state Route 144 near Devils Elbow Road when she lost control of her vehicle. While attempting the turn, Orner's 2007 Honda Civic crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and left the west side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned onto its roof before coming to an uncontrolled final rest.
Orner's injuries were suspected to be minor, and she was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Bellefonte EMS.
State police at Rockview, Milesburg Fire Company and Rees's Towing also assisted on the scene.
