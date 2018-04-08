Lenten-Roses peak through a blanket of snow Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Arboretum at Penn State. A light snow if expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.
Is it spring yet? More snow predicted for Monday

By Lauren Muthler

April 08, 2018 09:13 PM

It's three weeks into spring, but snow is still in the forecast for Centre County.

According to the National Weather Service at State College, enough cold air will be in place for a light snow to develop late Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. About an inch of accumulation, just enough to cover the emerging spring flowers, is expected.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50 percent chance of rain Monday, which will change into snow as temperatures fall from the upper 30s into the upper 20s after midnight. AccuWeather says that snowflakes could be seen earlier Monday, in the late afternoon.

Although Tuesday is supposed to be warmer, with highs in the upper 40s, NWS says additional snowfall is possible until 2 p.m.

