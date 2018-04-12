Here's what you need to know before opening day of trout season

With sunshine and 70-degree weather in the forecast for this weekend, the start of trout season in Pennsylvania couldn't come at a better time.
Waters in Centre County have been stocked, and anglers are ready to get out there and test their luck.
"Trout season is a great cure for cabin fever and an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the commonwealth's abundant natural resources," John Arway, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission executive director, said in a release.
Here's what you need to know before going out to fish Saturday:
How many trout can you keep?
Anglers can keep a daily limit of five trout, each of which must be at least 7 inches long.
What trout have been stocked?
Approximately 2 million rainbow trout, 640,000 brown trout, 500,000 brook trout have been stocked in the waters across the state of Pennsylvania.
Do you need a license?
Yes, a current Pennsylvania fishing license, signed in ink and displayed, either attached to a hat or garment, is required for everyone 16 and older to fish or angle for any species. Angles must also be prepared to show positive proof of identification.
How much does a license cost?
An annual resident license is $22.90, including fees; a senior resident annual (65 and older) is $11.90. Seniors can also buy a lifetime pass for $51.90. A one-year trout/salmon permit costs $9.90.
When can you fish for free this year?
Anyone can fish for free, without a license, on May 27 and July 4.
Where can you get a license?
Philipsburg: Belding & Mull, 1878 Port Matilda Highway; Philipsburg True Value Hardware, 1687 Philipsburg Bigler Highway
Bellefonte: Centre County Treasurer, 420 Holmes St; Pa. Fish and Boat Commission Northcentral Regional Office, 595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive; Ports Body Shop, 1846 Zion Road
Milesburg: Conklin's Gun And Sport Shop, 106 Market St.; Valley Ace Hardware, 224 Old 220 Road
State College: Dick's Sporting Goods 112, 325 Lowe's Blvd.; Tractor Supply Company, 965 Benner Pike; Walmart; 1665 N. Atherton St., Walmart, 373 Benner Pike
Spring Mills: Nolls Gun Shop & Gunsmithing, 3825 Penns Valley Road; Weavers Store, 108 Market Street
Snow Shoe: Mountaintop True Value Hardware, 491 E Sycamore Road
Online: https://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/start.php
Where can you fish?
Stocked trout streams: Bald Eagle Creek, Sixmile Run, Mountain Branch, Cold Stream, Wallace Run, South Fork Beech Creek, Black Moshannon Creek, Marsh Creek, Wolf Run, Eddy Lick Run, Marsh Creek, Standing Stone Creek, Little Fishing Creek, Penns Creek, Sinking Creek, Big Poe Creek, Pine Creek, White Deer Creek
Stocked trout lakes: Cold Stream Dam, Seven Mountains Boy Scout Camp Pond, Poe Lake
Wild trout streams: Fishing Creek (Clinton County side), Penns Creek, Spring Creek
Where can you find out more information?
Anglers can find stocked waters in their county by visiting the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, or by downloading the free FishBoatPA smartphone app from the Apple Store or Google Play. The app's "Near Me" feature uses a phone's GIS coordinates to locate trout waters and give directions.
Comments