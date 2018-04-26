You might want to reconsider before taking a road trip this spring. Here's why

Thinking about taking a trip to Pittsburgh for a Pirates game, or spending the day at Hersheypark this spring?
Be prepared to take a hit at the gas tank.
Average gas prices in Pennsylvania have surpassed $3 per gallon this week, according to AAA and GasBuddy.com, their highest levels since 2014.
At an average of $3.01 per gallon, Pennsylvania has the ninth-highest gas prices in the nation, according to AAA. That also means Pennsylvanians are paying 22 cents more at the gas pump than the national average.
Although AAA had Pennsylvania surpassing the $3 mark for the first time Thursday, drivers in State College had already been dealing with prices over $3 for the past several days.
According to GasBuddy.com, most drivers who fill up in State College can expect to pay $3.09 at the gas pump. As one goes outside the immediate State College area, prices start to drop a little bit, with some of the cheapest being $2.85 at the Pine Grove Mills Shell station and $2.88 at the Milesburg Uni-Mart for those who pay in cash.
On average, people in the State College area are paying $3.05 per gallon, which according to AAA, is the second highest of all metro areas in Pennsylvania. Johnstown takes the top spot with $3.06 per gallon.
The rising gas prices are partly the result of high demand, AAA East Central spokesperson Jim Garity told StateImpact. He said the nationwide demand for gas is greater than any other April on record.
“That’s on the back of a stronger economy,” Garrity told the website. “That’s what has given consumers the confidence to say, ‘Yeah, we can take that trip this year,’ or, ‘We can go visit the family and not have to worry about the gasoline prices.’ ”
On top of that, he said climbing crude oil prices also play a factor, with prices at their highest point in the past three years.
A third factor is that, at 57.6 cents per gallon, Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the country.
Although AAA cannot predict exactly where gas prices will go this summer, Garity told StateImpact that motorists should prepare for prices to remain high into the summer.
“It’s a good thing to keep in the back of your head now, that you may be spending an extra $10 to $20 on the gas tank,” he said via StateImpact. “That’s where you can start saying to yourself, ‘What are we going to do to save some money on our summer trip? What am I going to do in my daily life to cut down on how much gasoline I’m using?’ ”
Those who do plan to travel can get up-to-date information on how to find the lowest gas prices along their route by using AAA's Fuel Price Finder or the GasBuddy mobile app.
