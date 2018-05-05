Centre Gives campaign kicks off Tuesday

The annual Centre Gives campaign launches in a couple days, so make sure your credit cards are handy.
Centre Gives is a 36-hour online giving event set up by the Centre Foundation that helps support nonprofits serving Centre County. The participating groups compete for a share of a $200,000 stretch pool and other prizes by rallying donors to raise as much funds as possible in the timeframe.
The campaign begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday. You can visit CentreGives.org to make a donation.
Last year, the event raised $1.4 million. Shalen Perehinec, Centre Foundation communications and events coordinator, said they're hoping to surpass that amount next week.
Perehinec said 165 local organizations will be participating this year, which is up from 147 in 2017. Various physical events will also be held throughout the event for community members to learn about organizations and maybe win a door prize or two.
In addition to the Centre Foundation's $100,000 stretch pool, the Hamer Foundation has also contributed $100,000.
More than $5.4 million has gone to local nonprofits since Centre Gives started in 2012, according to the campaign's website.
Comments