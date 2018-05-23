Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Prepare to take a hit at the gas pump

Staying close to home might be a more attractive option this weekend, as motorists can expect to pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2014.
Jumping 6 cents since May 14, and 6 cents the week prior, the national average for gas prices is expected to be $2.93 per gallon this weekend, according to AAA. That's 56 cents higher than this time last year.
“AAA forecasts nearly 37 million travelers will hit the road for the holiday weekend. Compared to an average of the last three Memorial Day weekends, pump prices are nearly 50 cents more expensive and climbing,” Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said in a release. “Trends are indicating that this summer is likely to bring the national average to at least $3 per gallon.”
In Pennsylvania, which is the 10th-most expensive state for gas in the country, motorists are already paying an average of $3.11 per gallon.
The high gas prices, however, have not deterred people across the country from making travel plans anyway, according to a AAA survey, as 42 million Americans are expected to kick off the "unofficial start of summer" this weekend by getting away
“The highest gas prices since 2014 won’t keep travelers home this Memorial Day weekend,” Bill Sutherland, senior vice president, AAA Travel and Publishing, said. “A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Americans all the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway.”
Although, with near-record number of people expected to hit the road, nearly 5 percent more than last year, motorists can expect a bit more congestion.
A vast majority of this weekend's travelers — 36.6 million — will be doing so by hitting the road, according to AAA's survey. That's 4.7 percent more than last year.
AAA predicts the greatest amount of congestion in the late afternoon on Thursday and Friday, particularly around major metro areas, as commuters leaving work early mix with holiday travelers.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission also urged motorists to build some extra time into their travel schedules, as nearly 2.3 million vehicles are expected on the turnpike over the four-day holiday period, with the largest amount of traffic expected Friday. To help alleviate congestion, all turnpike maintenance and construction his being suspended until after the holiday.
As gas prices are expected to remain high throughout the summer, travelers can use tools such as AAA's mobile app and the GasBuddy app to find the cheapest gas prices in the area. Real-time road travel conditions can be monitored via the Waze app,http://www.511pa.com, or https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap.
In the State College metro area, which has an average gas price of $3.06 per gallon according to AAA, the cheapest gas according to GasBuddy's app on Wednesday can be found for $2.95 at the Exxon at 5186 Buffalo Run Road and North Atherton Street and at the Uni-Mart at 1200 S. Atherton St. and South Allen Street. Most other stations in the county have prices between $2.99 and $3.05.
Any Centre County residents who may be discouraged by gas prices and road congestion are in luck, as there are plenty of things to do close to home. As usual, the annual Memorial Day parade, carnival, craft show and other activities will be going on in Boalsburg. Meanwhile, people can also take advantage of Fish-for-Free Day at any of the area's local streams or lakes, enjoy a picnic at Bald Eagle State Park, Black Moshannon, Whipple Dam, Poe Paddy or any of the other area state parks, and of course honoring fallen service men or women at any of the Memorial Day services at local cemeteries, which can be found at http://calendar.centredaily.com/today.aspx?date=05/28/2018.
