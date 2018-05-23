If you've bought frozen broccoli recently, check the label. Giant issues recall

Giant Food Stores issued a voluntary recall Wednesday of Private Brand Frozen Broccoli Cuts, over listeria concerns.
While there have not yet been any illnesses tied to the frozen vegetables, a Private Brand product sampled by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.
The broccoli cuts in question are in the 16 oz. bags, with a sell by date of March 15, 2020, and a UPC code of 68826700926.
Giant's recall is voluntary, meaning it was initiated by the manufacturer or distributor to protect the public from products that might cause health problems or be misbranded.
Food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Symptoms of listeriosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include fever, muscle aches, nausea, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, but pregnant women, along with those with weakened immune systems such as infants or the elderly, are at a higher risk. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Anyone who exhibits any of the above symptoms is encouraged to seek medical attention.
Comments