How hot is it going to be on Monday? Enough to want to stay inside

Hot and humid weather building over Father's Day weekend is expected to peak on Monday in central Pennsylvania, with near-record highs and potentially dangerous heat indices, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
In Centre County, temperatures aren't expected to get quite as high as in the southeast portion of the state, but are still predicted to be in the mid-90's.
"Temperatures will be up around record highs," NWS meteorologist Paul Head said. "State College's record is 94, set in 1957, and we're forecasting about 92, so it's going to be pretty close."
AccuWeather, as well as The Weather Channel, are also calling for highs in the lower 90s.
With relative humidity predicted to get as high as 100 percent, Head said Monday is expected to be the hottest day the region has had this summer.
"It will be the first real hot, humid day, with the temperature up above 90 like that," Head said. "We've had humid days, but with temperatures in the 80s, and we've had hot days with temperatures around 90, but we haven't had a combination of the two."
Fortunately, relief from the heat is on its way. Head said a cold front near the New York border is expected to push into Pennsylvania on Tuesday, bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures.
To stay safe in Monday's near-record temperatures, the National Weather service advises people to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, wear light clothing, use sunscreen and only work outdoors early or very late in the day.
