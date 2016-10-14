Teacher’s goal takes flight

Robin Shaw was able to check one more thing off her bucket list Friday night at the Bald Eagle Area varsity football game.
The sixth-grade math teacher at BEA Middle and High School hopped into an eagle costume and pumped up the crowd.
She was accompanied by high school junior Dylan Zink, a former student of Shaw’s, who’s been the primary mascot since the beginning of the season.
But being the mascot was one more thing Shaw wanted to check off before retiring at the end of the school year.
“It was just something I wanted to do,” she said. “I had mentioned it to a friend who told (Principal) Jack Tobias, and it took flight.”
She was given the news about a week ago.
Tobias, who described Shaw as “more serious,” added that she was enthusiastic when finding out the news.
“It was awesome,” he said. “She stopped by the office and we told her, and basically (she) was just jumping up and down.”
A special costume of a lady eagle was provided to Shaw. She held pink pom poms, and had a pink bow in the eagle’s feathers.
“It’s definitely worth it,” Shaw said.
It was also worth it for Zink, who had Shaw as a teacher when he was younger.
“It’s pretty exciting, and I’m just glad I could do this with her,” he said.
Shaw, a 1976 BEA graduate, began teaching at the district 35 years ago.
“I’ve done it all,” she said.
Her time included teaching kindergarten and fifth and sixth grades, and at one time she was a traveling math teacher in the district.
When asked what the most rewarding thing about giving back to a community that gave so much to her, she said “just being a part of a place I love.”
“I just love being with these families and these kids,” Shaw said. “I went here and grew up here so it’s a special place.”
Shaw said she plans to visit her grandchildren in Illinois and do a lot of golfing during retirement.
