Craft fair back at BEA

The Spanish club at Bald Eagle Area High School has not yet picked the destination, but Spanish teacher and club adviser Andrea Simpson said the money raised during this year’s BEA Fall Craft and Gift Fair will help fund the club’s trip.
Money raised through a gift wrapping station, one of the fair’s newest features, will help fund a trip to Costa Rica for students involved in the BEA World Travelers club, under direction of Angela Smith.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate.
“It’s such a wonderful event because it showcases our local vendors and helps to support small businesses as well as serving as a fundraiser for our students,” Simpson said. “We have several parents of our students who sell crafts at this event, and it is truly awesome to provide an opportunity to help their small business.”
Simpson said the Spanish club took direction of the event about eight years ago.
This year, there are about 110 vendors filling about 140 spaces.
“Despite the fact that it takes months to prepare and hours upon hours of checking the details, the students really pull though every year and make it an amazing event, and we expect no less this year,” Simpson said.
Student government, under direction of Diane Lucas, will also make food for the day, with money raised from that going toward a variety of club events.
Several other school groups will also be included.
Featured this year at the BEA craft fair
Former student Danielle Turner will host 15 photo sessions for $10.
Walk-ins are accepted, though she encourages people to schedule an appointment in advance by emailing her at danisjoyfulphotography@gmail.com.
All proceeds from the photo sessions will go back to the Spanish club, which helped organize the event.
