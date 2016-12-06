Study to address ecosystem restoration near Sayers Dam

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College Pause

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:15 How cool is this house?

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9