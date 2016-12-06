Study to address ecosystem restoration near Sayers Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is partnering with the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to investigate “opportunities to address ecosystem restoration in low flow conditions downstream of Foster Joseph Sayers Dam and Reservoir,” according to a notice from USACE.
The 100-foot high, 1.3-mile dam is located on Bald Eagle Creek.
Foster Joseph Sayers Dam and Reservoir is part of a “comprehensive flood control plan for the protection of communities in the West Branch Susquehanna River Basin and was authorized by the Flood Control Act approved Sept. 3, 1954,” according to USACE’s website.
The study is meant to investigate and implement restoration measures that provide ecological flows during low flow periods while at the same time not affecting the flood risk management and recreation aspects of Sayers Dam, according to the notice.
The study is being conducted under the Water Resources Development Act of 1986, according to the notice. “The authority allows USACE to investigate, study, modify and construct projects for the restoration of fish and wildlife habitats where degradation is attributable to water resource projects previously constructed by USACE.”
The study is in the feasibility phase, according to the notice. A report will be released at the end of the feasibility phase, which will outline ecosystem restoration measures and the associated effects.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
