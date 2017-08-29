SRBC to hold public meeting regarding Sayers Reservoir proposals

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission in partnership with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will hold a public meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
According to a report from the SRBC, the discussion will regard an upcoming feasibility study for Foster J. Sayers Dam and Reservoir.
The study will determine whether or not there are alternatives that would benefit the waterway and downstream environmental resources “while avoiding impacts to recreation and flood control functions of the reservoir,” the report said.
“If a change in operations could result in enhancing environmental benefits while at the same time preserving the existing recreation and flood control functions of the reservoir, the study will show those results,” SRBC Executive Director Andrew Dehoff said in a statement. “SRBC is equally vested in environmental benefits, flood control and recreation. We are not interested in changes that would compromise any of those aspects of the reservoir, or the public that benefits from those purposes.”
The meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday night at Howard Elementary School, but was changed to the high school due to what is expected to be a large community turnout, Governmental and Public Affairs manager Gwyn Rowland said.
To RSVP, contact Hilary Hollier at hhollier@srbc.net.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments