Additional details released on fatal crash into Bald Eagle State Park lake

Additional details have been released on the death of 19-year-old Aleksey Bogdanets, of Belleville, whose body was recovered Friday from the lake at Bald Eagle State Park.
According to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers, Bogdanets and two friends were driving through the state park in Howard Township when Bogdanets lost control of the vehicle and drove into the lake.
The two passengers were able to escape, but Bogdanets was entrapped within the vehicle, Sayers said.
Bogdanets' vehicle was seen in the water at about 9:20 p.m., according to Centre County dispatchers. The vehicle was no longer visible by 9:23 p.m.
Police, fire crews and dive teams responded to the crash to search for Bogdanets and recover the vehicle. Police could not confirm how long it took to recover the body.
Bogdanets was deceased on the scene, police say.
An autopsy Saturday evening concluded that Bogdanets died as a result of drowning, and that the manner of death is accidental.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bogdanets' family with funeral expenses and Sunday's youth service at the State College Russian Baptist Church, where he was a member, will be dedicated to his memory.
State police at Rockview and park rangers are continuing to investigate the incident.
