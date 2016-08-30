Commissioner seeks replacement for closing bank

County Commissioner Mark Higgins sent out a plea to area banks Tuesday — Snow Shoe needs your help.
“I have a lot of admiration for the people of Snow Shoe,” Higgins said. “They’re fighters.”
The residents of the Snow Shoe area banded together to save the Mountaintop Area Medical Center and the Mountaintop Area Pool, he said. They now face the challenge of losing their only bank.
In a letter dated Aug. 19, First National Bank notified customers that it is combining its Snow Shoe branch with its location in Bellefonte at 137 N. Allegheny St., the CDT reported on Aug. 24. The Snow Shoe branch, the letter stated, will close on Nov. 18 and any accounts will be transferred to the Bellefonte location three days later.
Higgins said he’s been working with the Snow Shoe borough and Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Lock Haven, to find a solution to the area’s banking woes. Speaking of the FNB staff, he said they were polite and professional, but the bank closure is “a done deal.”
According to the county planning department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., he said, the 2,990 residents of Snow Shoe deposit about $20 million annually. The median household income is more than $52,000, with 82 local employers providing more than 500 local jobs.
A number of small businesses do a lot of transactions with the local bank as well, he said.
“If there is a small bank or credit union listening, they can contact myself or the Snow Shoe borough,” Higgins said. “We would love to hear from you.”
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
