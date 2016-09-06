Bellefonte Area custodians are anchors of district

The hallway floors at Bellefonte Area Middle School are usually shiniest the eve of the first day of school.
It’s the last time school custodians like Steve Geyer, Vern Read and Ron Welker do final touch-ups before students and staff enter school the next day and leave marks on the floor.
The secret to getting scuffs off the floor is to use a tennis ball, Read said.
The material helps wipe the marks away.
Read put a tear in the ball, and then stuck it to the end of a broom handle so he could push and press the tennis ball against the floor without getting on his hands and knees.
But the guys who tend to building maintenance said it’s still no match for the more than 700 people who occupy the school every weekday.
“The way the floors look now, they don’t look that way come winter,” Welker said. “You can’t expect them to keep up with the kids beating on them.”
It’s worst, he said, the first week of school and the first week after holiday break.
“They’re coming in with new sneakers, and you’re just trying to keep up with the kids squeaking their shoes and putting black marks on the hallways,” Welker said. “Those are the worst two times of the year for that.”
The shine of the floor lasts about half the school year until salt and gravel are used for snow maintenance. When that is dragged into the school from students, staff and visitors, it scratches the floor and leaves a residue that hides the shine.
But that’s why the custodial staff strip, prime and wax the floor to protect the tile.
“It takes a normal classroom, from the time you get it ready to the time you can walk on it, about a week for one classroom,” Welker said. “I can usually get five or six classrooms done a day for one coat of wax.”
However, it takes five coats of wax to complete the process, and is done through the entire school.
That’s all completed during the summer, which is the busiest time of year for custodians.
“We’re working around the clock to make sure the school is in top shape for the new year, and working with clubs and people who use the school in the summer,” Read said. “It’s not just waxing the floors, but going through every inch of the school wiping things down, getting things ready and making sure there is nothing left unanswered before the first day.”
But a summer’s worth of work isn’t down the drain just because of marks on the floor.
“You do have a lot of teachers recognize what you do, and (Principal) Sommer (Garman) and (Assistant Principal) Becky (Michaels) who say at the end of summer, ‘this place is beautiful,’ ” Welker said. “That’s the most rewarding when you sometimes see hard work appreciated. This job isn’t for everyone, but someone’s got to do it.”
Welker is the head custodian who over sees four others — two on the second shift and two on the overnight crew.
Welker works alone during the day when school is in session, and is in charge of building maintenance in and outside. It’s a job that used to require two people until a position wasn’t filled after someone left.
Garman said she and some staff refer to Welker as “Hey, Ron” — a nickname they joke with, “because when there’s a problem, he’s our go-to guy,” Garman said, and “hey, Ron,” is the first thing they say when using two-way radios.
The job
Welker has been with Bellefonte Area Middle School for 16 years, and three years at the high school before that.
Read’s been working as a middle school custodian for nine years — this year, side by side on the second shift with Geyer who started in January after coming from State College Area School District.
“We kind of do the same thing,” Geyer said. “We help each other from 3 (p.m.) to 3:30 (p.m.) working together to get students out of the building, and get rooms ready for after-school activities.”
Geyer oversees the maintenance of one part of the building, while Read takes care of the other.
They then lock the building after all daily activities are done, and make sure no one is left in the facility.
That’s completed before the overnight shift arrives about 11 p.m.
“It’s a 24/7 job,” Read said.
But there are sometimes wrinkles in the system.
On Friday, a student jammed the lock of a supply room preventing Geyer and Read from getting all their supplies.
The student allegedly broke a piece of a toothpick in the lock preventing custodians from getting the key fully in to open the door.
They, with help from district Director of Physical Plant Aaron Barto, attempted to take the door off its hinges — but with little luck.
The backup plan was to just do what they could with limited supplies.
It included dumping garages, sweeping the floors, organizing classrooms, and making sure all the bathrooms were stocked with soap, paper towels and toilet paper.
But it’s those odds-and-ends kind of jobs that are never ending.
“It’s sometimes like running around like a chicken with his head cut off,” Welker said with a laugh. “You’ll be outside mowing the lawn, but then need to be back inside to take care of a mess, or go into the bathrooms to restock the toilet paper, and then get called on the radio because someone needs paper in the copier. I try to get a lot of stuff done ahead of time, but there’s always multiple things to tend to.”
And while it’s not for the faint, the dirty part of it isn’t something that Welker is grossed out by.
He often has to clean up vomit, feces and other bodily fluids.
“You have to expect they’re kids and they make messes,” Welker said. “To me, gross, it doesn’t really bother me because I have four kids, so what I see here is nothing. ... I have four kids, and two are grown-up adults now, but that was just a natural thing you dealt with.”
Read, on the other hand, said he gags.
But the secret to get through, he said, is “don’t smell it.
“When I smell it is when I lose it,” Read said with a laugh. “It’s hard, but it’s just what we have to deal with. You’ll probably never get used to it, but it comes with the job, and this is a job that pays well.”
Read also does custodial work at the truck stops in Boggs Township.
Garman described Read as “Mr. Personality,” and Read said his relationship with other staff, teachers and students is one of the best parts of his job.
He annually helps seventh-grade science teacher Allison D’Ambrosia with a marine project that allows students to raise trout and release them in Bald Eagle Creek.
“I love that, and basically my part is to check on them when school is out and feed them, but it’s nice to be part of something bigger than just cleaning the school,” Read said.
