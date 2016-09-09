Extreme heat in Bellefonte schools prompts parents, staff to take action

The heat in two Bellefonte school buildings has made classes uncomfortable for some students and teachers.
A few children have found it to be unbearable — so much that their parents have said on social media that they’ve taken their kids out of school until temperatures cool down.
The temperature has at times reached the 90s in Bellefonte Elementary School, according to Principal Karen Krisch, and the 80s in Benner Elementary School, according to Principal Kristopher Vancas. It’s an issue that interim Superintendent Michelle Saylor said requires both short-term efforts to put teachers and students in the best settings possible and a focus on long-term solutions.
Administrators and teachers have gone “above and beyond” to provide a more comfortable environment in school, according to Tara Jackson, who has a son attending Bellefonte Elementary School.
“I don’t have an issue with the school district or the teachers,” Jackson said. “I’m not complaining. I know they’re doing everything they can.”
Jackson said that the school has allowed students to carry water with them and to have frequent water breaks. She said that teachers have brought in fans and opened windows to cool off rooms.
Saylor, who was named superintendent this year, said teachers may move their class to cooler areas of the building if needed. She also said, despite claims on social media that other Bellefonte school buildings do not use installed air conditioning, that it is utilized.
The most obvious long-term solution would be to install air conditioning in each building. The cost of the project would be more than $250,000 to $300,000, according to Saylor, with additional costs at Bellefonte Elementary School for replacing windows.
The school district, with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architects, is doing a “districtwide needs assessment of our facilities to determine what would be the best way to move forward regarding mechanical and structural upgrades,” Saylor said in a statement to parents. “We are working on compiling a long-range plan that will enable us to prioritize our needs and structure our maintenance. We are not going to make rash or random decisions, but rather are going to base our decisions on data and information provided through these studies.”
Jackson said another long-term solution would be to have policies in place for extremely high temperatures, similar to what the school district does for cold outside temperatures.
That is a topic of discussion within the administration, according to Saylor, who said that the school district could “utilize a temperature index to guide district actions when we experience extreme temperatures.”
There is hope on the horizon, Saylor told parents, in that outside temperatures are forecasted to cool down.
Britney Milazzo contributed to this report.
Comments