Mount Nittany Health to build in Bellefonte

Mount Nittany Health plans to develop a new corporate services building in Bellefonte, the health system announced Wednesday. The building will be the system’s third facility in the county seat.
Located at 925 E. Bishop St., the facility will join Mount Nittany Physician Group Internal Medicine and pediatrics practice and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County in Bellefonte. According to a release, more than 150 non-clinical employees will work at the new building.
Construction is slated to begin in October and be completed by December.
The location will offer more than 20,000 square feet of renovated space. A fitness center, town-square space and video conferencing-equipped conference rooms are a few features of the redesign.
