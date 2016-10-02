Safety first, fun second at Logan Fire Company

There are just some things that 3-year-olds are better at than other people and unleashing the full measure of high-powered fire hose just happens to be one of them.
David Larson was a guest of the Logan Fire Company in Bellefonte. The staff, perhaps sensing the boy’s innate potential, had entrusted his tiny hands with the biggest Super Soaker in the neighborhood and he did not disappoint.
A jet of water collided with a fire decal that had been painted onto the window of an overblown dollhouse that was almost, but not quite, the height of David himself.
He was beaming.
There are easier ways to earn a child’s approval, of course. The firehouse itself was already well stocked with chips and orange soda, not to mention the shiny red truck idling just outside. Still, the margin for error here is slim.
Winning David’s seal of approval wasn’t just about community relations. This was life and death.
“That’s one of our biggest fears when we go to a fire — having a child hide from us,” said Bobbi Salvanish, a captain with the Logan Fire Company.
Helping children like David become comfortable with firefighters can save valuable time in an emergency situation. Sometimes this is easier said than done.
Salvanish is well aware that under almost 50 pounds of protective gear, a firefighter can cut an imposing figure. As David tentatively watched, she slowly layered on each piece of her equipment, from her protective pants to the oxygen tank slung around her back.
Every article was accounted for and explained so that the boy knew exactly what was happening and why. Salvanish paused when it came time to put on her mask, a garish looking garment that looked like it was left over from the Darth Vader spring 2015 collection.
“Don’t laugh. You promise you won’t laugh?” Salvanish asked him.
David agreed and in fact even looked a bit tentative at the sight of the fully assembled firefighter. He did, however, grant her a high-five.
If the young man can now walk through life unafraid of firefighters — great. If he one day grows up to become a firefighter himself, even better.
The Logan Fire Company could use the volunteers. The station has between 25 and 30 active members but could use more.
“The volunteers are a dying breed,” Chief Doug Schreffler said.
Schreffler has something of a legacy to live up to — his father and grandfather were both firefighters, and he too has been involved in the profession in one way or another for as long as he can remember.
He stressed that there is more than one way for volunteers to contribute beyond the obvious, whether it be helping with fundraising or performing administrative duties in the office.
They still need help battling fires, though. Even the regular faces around station need a night off every now and again, and there’s no telling how many bodies will be at the company’s disposal the next time a fire breaks out.
“Any help we could get would be appreciated because we don’t know how many we’ll get each call,” Schreffler said.
