Bellefonte Area school board plans for next meeting

At a Bellefonte Area school board meeting Tuesday night, school leadership assured the board they’ll have a an outline of the district’s comprehensive plan at the next board meeting Nov. 2 at Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology.
The annual plan identifies the needs of the district, and how to meet them.
Each year, administrators at CPI invite Bald Eagle, Bellefonte and Penns Valley Area school districts to the Spring Township career technical school.
Those are the three public schools that help fund CPI, which acts as an alternative high school for local students looking to learn a trade. It also offers postsecondary programs.
The annual combined meeting generally includes a dinner with a menu prepared by CPI culinary students, with an update on happenings at the school.
The district board members then split off into separate meetings to discuss specifics of the districts they represent.
During that meeting, Assistant Superintendent Tammie Burnaford plans to provide the board, and public, with an update on the comprehensive plan for the district, which must be submitted to the state Department of Education by Dec. 7, she said.
By PDE standards, district administration must make the plan open to the public at least 28 days before the board is required to approve it.
It will include an update on district and building plans in a multitier report that identifies needs of the district, a plan for how to implement action, and data from past plans, which includes School Performance Profile scores.
Burnaford also said she will present a report to the board, and the public, about Bellefonte Area’s SPP scores.
The state released the data on Thursday, but Superintendent Michelle Saylor declined comment until administrators look at all factors.
SPP is a web-based resource that rates schools based on several components.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
2015-16 SPP building-level academic scores
Bellefonte Area High School: 67.2
Bellefonte Area Middle School: 63.8
Bellefonte Elementary School: 61.2
Benner Elementary School: 86.1
Marion-Walker Elementary School: 90.9
Pleasant Gap Elementary School: 75.4
www.paschoolperformance.org
