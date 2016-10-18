Bellefonte designates funds for sprinkler systems
Bellefonte Borough Council approved designated funds for fire sprinkler systems through the Community Development Block Grant at its Monday meeting.
It’s been council’s desire for a while to direct funds to provide fire sprinkler systems for the mixed-use historic buildings in downtown Bellefonte, said borough Manager Ralph Stewart.
If everything goes as planned, there could be some funding for these systems, Stewart said.
The downtown landscape has been changed in the past decade because of fires. The old Cadillac Building was ravaged by a fire in 2009. Hotel Do De and the Garman Theatre, both built in the 19th century, were taken by a blaze in a single night in 2012.
From CDT staff reports
