Share our heritage: 1966 Bellefonte football

Today’s photo is from “The Battle of Benner Pike,” by Ralph Gray.
It shows the 1966 Bellefonte football team. The team went 8-1, including a 21-0 victory against State College. The loss was to Lewistown, 19-18.
The team and coaches were honored at Bellefonte’s Oct. 14 game against Central.
Row 1: Bob Ranio, Barry Kerstetter, Steve McCulley, Craig Rine, Bob Klinefelter, Jim Torsell, Rich Bitner, Gerald Hoy, Bob Bostian, Tom Shuey and Gary Shuey.
Row 2: Phil Diehl, Don MacEachern, Jerry Shivery, Joe Menna, Gary Struble, Herb Beezer, Dave Kowalski, Sam Nastase, Bob Snook and Bruce Baney.
Row 3: Mahlon McMurtrie, Melvin Harter, Frank Menna, Roy Miller, Jack Aumiller, Dan Leitzell, Jerry Yarnell, Bob Walker, George Confer, Joe Krall and Wayne Hile.
Row 4: Coach Jim Williams, head coach Bill Luther and coach Dick Bell.
“The Battle of Benner Pike” is available at the Centre County Library and Historical Museum in Bellefonte, and in the State College area at the home of Mike Williams in Boalsburg and the Centre County Historical Society.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.
