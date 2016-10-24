Corman announces funds for local recreation, environment projects

Two Centre County projects received grant funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The state grants will provide recreation opportunities for residents and protect the environment, according to a press release from Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman’s office.
The county received a $70,500 grant to assist with a feasibility study for a new 2.5-mile multipurpose trail that would connect Bellefonte and Milesburg boroughs, according to the release.
“The funds will be used to define the trail alignment and outline required easements, right of way acquisitions and environmental impacts requiring mitigation. It will also provide detailed cost estimates for engineering, acquisition, environmental clearance, utility relocation, permitting and construction,” according to the release.
In addition, according to the release, the Centre County Conservation District received a $275,000 grant, which will be used to clean up agricultural runoff that is flowing from a farm into the Nittany Creek.
