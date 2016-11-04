What’s the bark in Bellefonte? A new pet store

There’s a new brand in Bellefonte that’s worth a bark.
Bone Bar and Boutique opened at 135 W. High St. on Sunday, displaying its medley of toys, treats and grain-free foods for its first customers. The pet shop, geared toward dogs and cats, also features brands that focus on smaller retailers such as West Paw and Stella and Chewy.
There are handknit sweaters, too — just in time for the holidays. The store is looking to host a grand opening in early December.
Owner Carly Andriaccio, a New York native and New York University graduate, moved to Bellefonte about three years ago, following her parents who own the Reynolds Mansion Bed and Breakfast.
Andriaccio, a musician by training, grew up with dogs. For her, the greetings from Georgie and Tony, her family’s black labradors, and Nia, a border collie mix, are music to her ears.
“My first couple of jobs were volunteering at kennels and shelters,” she said. “My family has raised some guide dog puppies for The Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, and they went on to become seeing-eye dogs. I love being around them.”
Georgie, a puppy, is in training to become a guide dog. In his own way, he’s already helped “Mom” start her first business.
“It’s definitely scary, but it’s pretty cool,” Andriaccio, 26, said. “I’m pretty lucky to start something now and see how it goes.”
Bone Bar and Boutique is open Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tentatively 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the rest of the week. Hours are still being etched out, Andriaccio said, as she grows accustomed to the slower pace of Bellefonte compared to the Big Apple.
“At first it was hard to get used to, and I wanted to order sushi at midnight, and I was like ‘what do you mean there’s nothing that’s open and will deliver me sushi at midnight?’ ” she said, laughing. “But I’ve definitely gotten used to it. I would come here the first couple of years when my parents were here to visit, and it was just a relaxing time and I loved the feel of it.”
