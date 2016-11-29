Bellefonte borough council looks to fill upcoming vacancy

Bellefonte borough Councilman Paul DeCusati plans to leave the position he’s held for more than 10 years.
Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said that DeCusati mentioned informally that he intends to resign due to work constraints.
When he joined borough council, DeCusati said, a key focus for him was to help make the town safer and better for residents.
There were major fires happening almost every year and properties were neglected, he said. He and fellow council members instituted the use of the International Property Maintenance Code to deal with those concerns.
In addition, some notable projects DeCusati has worked on during his tenure with the borough include the waterfront revitalization, the repurposed historic Match Factory and the Bellefonte Mews project, which created affordable housing in the former Garman Opera House and Cadillac Building — two historic buildings damaged by fires.
“I’ve done what I wanted to do on council,” he said.
DeCusati said he’s tried to apply what he’s learned in the private sector to help the borough.
“We certainly value Paul’s time and his efforts,” Stewart said, adding that the borough is sorry to see him step down.
He was a valuable asset to borough council, Stewart said.
DeCusati is president pro tempore and chairman of the building and property committee. He also serves on the safety committee.
Once council receives and accepts DeCusati’s formal resignation, it will have 30 days to fill the open seat, Stewart said.
DeCusati represents the West Ward — which spans from Fifth Avenue south to the borough boundary and from the western boundary east to Ridge Street.
Any resident of the West Ward, who is at least 18, is eligible to send a letter of interest for the position, Stewart said.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Apply to the open seat
▪ Letters of interest and resumes can be sent to the Bellefonte borough office at 236 W. Lamb St., Bellefonte, PA 16823.
▪ No formal deadline has been set, but the borough would prefer to receive letters by the end of December.
▪ For more information, call 355-1501.
Comments