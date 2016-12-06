Musser re-elected to lead Bellefonte school board

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Rodney Musser was re-elected to a one-year term as the Bellefonte Area school board president.
He was also elected to a three-year term as board representative of Central Intermediate Unit 10, which oversees 12 public school districts in central Pennsylvania, including Bellefonte Area.
Though absent from the Bellefonte Area school board meeting, Mike Danneker was unanimously re-elected as board vice president.
Musser said Danneker indicated to him before the meeting that he would accept the position if re-elected.
Danneker, along with board member Kim Hearn, was also elected as district representative for Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology.
The votes were made at a school board meeting Tuesday night at the Bellefonte Area Middle School cafeteria.
“Your vote of confidence is greatly appreciated,” Musser told the board members. “Hopefully we can accomplish many of the things we set out to do last year.”
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments