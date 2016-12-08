Dog Valley Daycare opens in Pleasant Gap

Theo has a new place to play.
Like most 18-month-olds, he’s inquisitive. But he’s also precocious enough for daycare.
Now thanks to Mom, known as Nancy Sommer to humans, he doesn’t have to go far to find new friends. Dog Valley Daycare, a full-service dog daycare, opened last week at 485 E. College Ave. in Pleasant Gap. The 2,500-square-foot facility features on-site grooming and training services through K9 Care N’ Hair next to a fenced 1-acre plot for pooches to stretch their paws outside.
“We are here for people who want their dog to have nice experience while they’re at work,” Sommer said. “It’s a chance for them to play with other dogs and learn how to socialize.”
So far, about 12 dogs have been signed up. Sommer said the facility can handle up to 40.
Theo, a labradoodle, often tags along to work with Mom.
“Theo comes with me a lot to the daycare,” Sommer said. “He has made a lot of new friends here.”
Pelé, Theo’s bichon dachshund brother, comes every once in awhile. At 10, he’s getting up there, Sommer said, and sprawls out in a quieter spot just for dogs like him.
“We do have a lounge area for our older, less-active dogs where they can just hang out,” Sommer said.
But for the young, wet-nosed and restless, there is an exercise room in addition to the outdoor area out back.
Sommer said there is an initial evaluation before enrollment.
Chelsy Hudson, the facility’s field manager and the owner of K9 Care N’ Hair, said she’ll be offering puppy classes after New Year’s. The hour classes, she said, will be from 10 to 20 puppies and will work on everything from basic obedience to desensitization and grooming tips.
The certified dog trainer added the facility offers one-on-one lessons by appointment, and can be tailored to agility training, therapy dog training and the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test.
Dog Valley Daycare’s hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sommer said she is thinking about expanding to Saturdays for next fall for football season. She credited Hudson, operations manager Shelby Potter and her staff for helping get the business ready to open.
