Share our heritage: 1963-64 Bellefonte wrestling champs

Today’s photo is from Laddon (Laddie) Krebs and Duke Deitrich.
It features the 1963-64 Bellefonte elementary and junior high wrestling champs.
According to Krebs, pictured are, first row, from left: Craig Packer, Laddon Krebs, George Kellerman, Duke Deitrich, Jerry Roam, Tom Rhodes, Jerry Kline and Monte Whitehill. Second row, from left: Bill Bierly, Ron Fisher, Jim Houser, Steve Yarnell, Al Leitzell, Terry Colbert and Bob Potter. Third row, from left: Jim Walker, Bruce Bainey, (first name unknown) Pyle and Tom Brooks.
