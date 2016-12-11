1 killed, 2 injured in Walker Township crash

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash, according to Walker fire Chief Doug Corman.
Two more people were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cemetery Lane and East College Avenue in Walker Township.
Authorities asked people to avoid the area and use an alternate route if they are traveling to or from Pleasant Gap and Zion.
Authorities have declined to provide more information pending an investigation of the crash.
