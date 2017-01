1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:02 Rings trailer

1:29 Historic Bellefonte building moved to Talleyrand Park

1:53 Video: Owner seeks help for service dog in need of surgery

0:45 Video: Good behavior honored at Bellefonte school board meeting

2:17 Video: Tour the new Temple Court building