Bellefonte school board OKs preliminary budget plan

At a Bellefonte Area school board meeting Tuesday night, the nine-member board unanimously approved the 2017-18 proposed preliminary budget.
According to district Director of Fiscal Affairs Ken Bean, the 2017-18 proposed preliminary budget is set at $50.525 million — about $1.7 million more than the current school year’s budget.
But Bean said that’s a high estimate that could be lower by June, when the board will look to approve the final budget.
“That gives the board the flexibility it might need by June,” he said.
