Courthouse Crepes set to reopen

Courthouse Crepes, located at 101 S. Allegheny St. in Bellefonte, is set to reopen on Saturday “after a little bit of an issue,” according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.
The eatery, which serves a slate of crepes, breakfast and lunch fare, has been closed since late-December, though no definitive timeline has been made available. According to the Facebook post, Courthouse Crepes will open under new management and will include an updated menu based on customer feedback.
The mentioned menu items include pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, soup, breakfast sandwiches, fruit smoothies, lattes and espresso drinks.
Gary Miller and Justin Melanson, who together opened the restaurant in June, could not be reached for comment.
The eatery announced its winter hours as 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments