Woman extricated from vehicle after Walker Township collision

Walker Township fire crews had to extricate a women trapped in her Mitsubishi Outlander after a vehicle collision at East College Avenue and Cemetery Road late Sunday morning.
According to state police Trooper Jeremy Pollick, Holden Burris, of Bellefonte, was traveling east on Cemetery Road in his Chevy pickup truck, before pausing to observe a stop sign. He did not see Lori Conklin’s Outlander approaching and the vehicles collided.
Conklin’s vehicle overturned and she was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center after being extricated, police said. Pollick said that as far as he knew, there were no significant injuries.
