Man trapped in silo, first responders attempting rescue

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched for a confined space rescue at 452 Zionback Road in Walker Township.
According to dispatch, the man was trapped in a silo, 50 feet from the ground.
A fire official said the man had been working in the silo Saturday, when he became unconscious, likely due to fumes trapped within the silo during the winter.
He was reportedly discovered by his son, who called first responders.
By 7 p.m., the man regained consciousness and an extraction was being attempted by Undine Fire Company.
