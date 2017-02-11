Man rescued from Walker Township silo

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, a man was rescued from a silo in Walker Township.
First responders were dispatched at about 6 p.m. for a confined space rescue at 452 Zionback Road.
Walker Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Ryan Hockenberry said the man was trapped about 35 feet from the ground.
A fire official said the man had been working in the silo Saturday, when he became unconscious, likely due to fumes trapped within the silo during the winter.
He was reportedly discovered by his son, who called first responders.
He later regained consciousness and was extricated from the silo at about 8 p.m.
He was taken from the scene by ambulance for medical evaluation.
Walker Township, Undine and Pleasant Gap fire departments and Bellefonte EMS responded.
