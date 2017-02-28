Barber to open location in Bellefonte

Bellefonte is set to get a new barber shop.
Owen’s Barber Shop plans to open a second location next to Klaban’s Home Furnishings, 2952 Benner Pike, in Bellefonte in April. The 55-year-old business, which has won State College Magazine’s “Best Men’s Haircut” for the past two years, is based at 355 Colonnade Blvd. in State College.
Owner Becky Trate cited industry trends in making the move. She said customer feedback also played a role in expanding to the Bellefonte area.
“The barbering industry seems like it’s coming around again,” she said. “For the longest time it was sort of like in a lull, but it’s coming back and it felt like we needed to do something that was in a more visible and accessible area.”
The new location holds 10 chairs, including two designated seats for children — or anyone who prefers to get a trim from a (fake) police car or airplane. The shop will share parking with Klaban’s.
“The airplane is pretty neat because it’s going to have foot pedals in it and when you push the pedals the propeller spins,” Trate said. “So that way kids aren’t near as scared when they sit down in a chair to get a haircut.”
Retro cuts have experienced a renaissance in recent years, popularized by celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Justin Timberlake. As “Mad Men”-era fades have faded back into the mainstream, their original creators, barber shops, have followed suit.
The Beatles ushered in an age of mop-top styles, Trate said, and with it, the swan song for many barbers who saw client preferences shift toward longer hair and fewer visits. But as suits have slimmed down, so too have hairstyles.
“The style has come back,” Trate said.
The business is hiring for both the State College and forthcoming Bellefonte location. Women’s haircuts are also available, though no colorings are offered.
Owen’s hours are listed as noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays.
Trate said she plans on adding hot lather shaves, a barber shop throwback, as a service in the future.
“We love barbering,” she said. “I think if you love what you do, it’s not a job.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
