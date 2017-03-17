PennDOT to construct retaining wall in Bellefonte

The state Department of Transportation is starting a $1.8 million project on Monday in Bellefonte.
PennDOT is constructing a retaining wall near the intersection of Linn and North Allegheny streets, according to a PennDOT press release.
Initial tree work is expected to last through Wednesday, and drivers should expect short delays, the release said.
In addition to the retaining wall construction, project work will include roadway reconstruction, piping and inlet repair and replacement, concrete curbing, sidewalk and hand-rail repairs and other miscellaneous items, the release said.
After the end of the school year, PennDOT will place a detour around the project for the summer, the release said. Work is weather and schedule dependent, and the expected completion date is in early December.
Comments