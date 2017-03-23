Old House Fair will celebrate sense of local identity

Home is where the heart is — so you might want to consider doing something about those leaky pipes.
That’s one of the less glamorous topics that will be featured during the Old House Fair in Bellefonte, a two-day salute to aging buildings and all of the ways that they can be preserved, maintained and enjoyed in the years to come.
The fair, on April 28 and 29 at the Pennsylvania Match Factory, is the combined effort of the Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association, the Centre County Historical Society and the American Philatelic Society.
Workshops will cover everything from restoring historic windows to the architectural heritage of Bellefonte spanning 1795 to the early 20th century.
“It brings together people of a common interest,” said Mary Sorensen, executive director of the Centre County Historical Society.
Make that of very common interest. She estimates that nearly 160 people attended the inaugural Old House Fair in Bellefonte last year, blending the professional crowd with the hobbyists, homeowners and history buffs.
Friday’s schedule of events is geared more toward the architects and municipal planners of the world, but if you’re at all interested in making sense of the Federal Historic Tax Credit, by all means go ahead and register.
Speaking of registration, it’s relatively simple. You can visit centrehistory.org/ohf and fork over $20 for the full freight load of Friday sessions or $10 to cover all of Saturday’s workshops.
Proceeds will help to cover the cost of the event and that’s about all.
“This is not a fundraiser,” Joseph Griffin, the event’s co-chair, said.
When it comes right down to it, the fair’s real purpose is to stoke interest in preserving a sense of place in Centre County and remind folks that living in a historical property isn’t the same as living in a box. Kitchens, windows, pipes — these things can withstand the occasional upgrade. It’s the streetscape that matters.
“It creates a sense of place,” Sorensen said.
