Hundreds of kids hunt for Easter eggs

Dakota Knouse was being quite literal when he said celebrating Easter is a little bit like celebrating a birthday.
After all, the now 6-year-old shares a birthday this year with the holiday.
On Saturday morning, he was one of about 280 kids registered for the fourth annual Spring Township Easter Egg Hunt at the Pleasant Gap Fire Company field.
“This is the most we ever had, but we have a great space here using the field,” company member and event organizer Connie Holt said.
In its first year, 200 kids were signed up. The previous two years had about 250 children registered, Holt said.
Dressed in shorts and a long-sleeve Under Armour T-shirt, Dakota was also wearing bunny ears as he filled a basket with candy-filled plastic eggs.
“Me and my little sister (Reagan Knouse) always get candy and Legos in a basket,” Dakota said. “It’s like having a birthday because you get presents and do cool things.”
The event included raffles and snacks, and an Easter egg hunt with more than 10,000 eggs for five age groups.
Holt said the event was brought back four years ago — after a 40-year hiatus — on the 100th anniversary of the fire company’s founding.
“It’s something fun and something special to the community, and continues to grow,” Holt said.
