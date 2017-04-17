Some ducks at Talleyrand Park test positive for avian flu

Some ducks at Talleyrand Park tested positive in January for low pathogenicity avian influenza.
“Infection of poultry with LPAI viruses may cause no disease or mild illness (such as ruffled feathers and a drop in egg production) and may not be detected,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the Bellefonte Borough Council meeting Monday, council discussed how to handle the situation in terms of getting the word out.
Councilman Joe Beigle said it’s a very serious situation, and action needs to be taken immediately to make it so people stop feeding the ducks.
People often don’t read signs, said Mayor Tom Wilson, so he suggested printing up cards that say no feeding the ducks and why. The cards could be handed out to people at Talleyrand Park.
Don Holderman, assistant borough manager, said it is somewhat common for ducks to carry avian flu.
People wouldn’t feed bears in the wild, Councilman Doug Johnson said. In every study that comes back to the borough, the advice is not to feed the ducks.
Councilwoman Melissa Hombosky pointed out that Bellefonte and Talleyrand are known for the ducks.
Council passed a motion to put up signs at the park that say not to feed the ducks.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
