Fitness studio to open in Bellefonte

Victory Sports and Fitness in College Township is branching out to Bellefonte, with plans to open a studio at 102 E. Bishop St. by early June.
Called Victory Empower Boot Camp Fitness, the facility will offer morning and afternoon classes, said Lauryn Weaver, co-director of the studio and an assistant manager with Victory Sports. The classes, which are 30 minutes to an hour, will range from cardio to bodyweight workouts, and will be geared toward building strength and flexibility.
Weaver said the studio will only be open when classes are held. The location is launching with morning and afternoon classes Monday through Friday, and morning classes on Saturdays.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Weaver said. “Especially with Victory branching out and the reputation we have in State College, we’re excited to serve some more people and change some more lives.”
Weaver added she and co-director Danielle McHenry are thinking about adding classes for the lunchtime crowd and for the SilverSneakers program.
Demo classes, she said, are starting in about three weeks for those who want to try them out. Those interested can contact Victory Sports or the co-directors through the studio’s Facebook page.
The location was previously Pure Imagination, a toy shop, which announced it was closing after 16 years in business. The shop moved to 401 W. High St. in May 2016.
