M&T Bank to close, employees to be transferred to different location

The M&T Bank branch in Pleasant Gap is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
The location, 161 W. College Ave., will be consolidated with the bank’s Bellefonte branch at 915 E. Bishop St., and all customer accounts will be transferred to the Bellefonte branch with the move.
Philip Hosmer, M&T Bank’s vice president for corporate communications, said all of the Pleasant Gap location’s employees will also transfer over and work at the Bellefonte branch.
The move, Hosmer said, is part of an ongoing evaluation of M&T’s branch network and serving its customers through several channels. Customers can deposit or transfer funds electronically through M&T’s mobile apps or website, and can also manage accounts over the phone.
“When we look at our branches, we evaluate locations where we may need to build a branch or where we may need to expand or renovate a branch, and also where a branch is no longer positioned to effectively serve our customers,” Hosmer said. “In those situations we look to consolidate offices as we’re doing here.”
Hosmer added that customers at the Pleasant Gap branch can bank at any of M&T’s other locations, but their primary location will be the Bellefonte branch, which is also open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The Pleasant Gap branch does not have Saturday hours.
Hosmer said the bank has no plans at this time to expand or contract further in the county. The Pleasant Gap branch will be marketed for sale after it closes.
“As always, M&T remains committed to this community and will continue to serve our customers through all of our channels,” he said.
The move will leave M&T Bank with four Centre County locations. Besides the Bellefonte branch, the bank has a location in Philipsburg and two in State College.
