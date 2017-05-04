Centre County observes National Day of Prayer

Spending the lunch hour outdoors was a risky proposition on Thursday in Bellefonte.
Overcast skies and the barest drizzle of rain should have kept the crowd of 30 or so people who gathered outside the Centre County Courthouse somewhere a little less conducive to an all-natural shower.
Nevertheless, there they were — quite literally gathered by the power of prayer.
The central Pennsylvania chapter of Christian Business Men’s Connection sponsored four events Thursday in Boalsburg, State College and Bellefonte in observation of National Day of Prayer.
“It’s kind of eye opening to see this happen at the hope that’s out there,” said Don Musser, a member of the group.
Musser attended the Boalsburg session held earlier in the morning at the Pennsylvania Military Museum before hopping in his car and making the more than two-hour trek to another Day of Prayer celebration in Lititz Springs Park.
To Musser, at least, the occasion is worth the cost of gas — a chance to cross boundaries and borders.
“It’s not an agenda about any group,” Musser said. “It’s about our nation coming together.”
That same attitude was touched on at the Centre County Courthouse, where religious leaders from throughout the community took turns weaving prayers that touched on everything from politicians to hope.
“Together may we know love and forgiveness, may we teach it to our children, may they teach it to their friends,” Will Osman, pastor at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte, said.
