Elected officials sworn in at courthouse ceremony

More than 100 people gathered in the Centre County Courthouse to celebrate the swearing in of new elected officials, and some returning ones.
Centre County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Pamela Ruest; Brian Marshall, who is filling the seat of retiring county Judge Thomas Kistler; and Casey McClain, new magisterial district judge, all took the oath of office Friday morning.
Marshall and McClain defeated their opponents in November’s election to fill judge seats for the first time. Centre Countians voted to retain Ruest, and she had been sworn in as president judge in September.
“It’s a fantastic day, a fantastic culmination to a long process,” Marshall said.
He said Kistler gave him big shoes to fill.
As Marshall campaigned, he said, he learned how much respect the county has for Kistler, both professionally and for his community involvement.
“I look forward to the opportunity to get to work and, of course, always do my best to dispense justice fairly and impartially,” Marshall said.
For McClain, the swearing in was “very rewarding.”
“So many people helped out to make this possible, and I’m happy to continue serving the community and getting on with the actual job,” he said.
Ruest said being sworn in for another term felt “wonderful.”
“We’re looking forward to a new era of the court system,” she said.
New DA Bernie Cantorna, Bellefonte Borough Council members and mayor, and two jury commissioners were also sworn in at the ceremony.
