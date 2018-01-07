Woman seriously injured in crash

A Lewistown woman was airlifted to Gesinger Medical Center in Danville Sunday evening due to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Benner Pike.
Police say Linda Beltz, 43, ran the red light at the intersection of Rishel Hill Road and Benner Pike at about 5 p.m. Her vehicle entered the intersection directly in front of a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by 52-year-old Nelson Tice, of Bellefonte.
The pickup truck struck Beltz’s Volvo with its front end, causing severe damage.
Beltz’s vehicle came to a final rest in the intersection, while Tice’s pickup was found in the grass, after striking a utility pole 100 feet away from initial impact.
Beltz was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, before being flown to Danville.
Tice was uninjured.
State police at Rockview, Bellefonte EMS and Gray’s Vehicle Clinic towing responded to the scene.
